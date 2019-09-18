Alabama man indicted in slaying of his 78-year-old father

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DUTTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they’ve arrested a man who killed his father two years ago.

News outlets report 59-year-old Byron Shirey was arrested Tuesday. A Jackson County grand jury indicted him last week on a murder charge in the death of 78-year-old Charles Shirey.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen previously said Charles Shirey’s death looked suspicious when authorities found him in his home in 2017.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says Charles Shirey died from blunt force trauma.

It’s unclear whether Byron Shirey has an attorney who can comment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events