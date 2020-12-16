Alabama man indicted in fatal shooting of Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted the man who is accused of killing a Kimberly police officer earlier this year.

Preston Johnson, 38, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 16, with capital murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He is accused of shooting and killing officer Nick O’Rear.

The shooting happened during a chase on I-65 in February 2020.

There is a Gofundme campaign underway to rename that stretch of the interstate after O’Rear.