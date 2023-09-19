LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced an Alabama man was found guilty of manslaughter after an argument led to him stabbing another with a steak knife.

According to the Lee County DA’s Office, Taylor Sanders was recently found guilty of manslaughter by a Lee County Jury.

The DA’s Office says during Sander’s trial, multiple witnesses testified that Sanders and Joel Lynn Pouncey were fighting the evening of Pouncey’s death. After a short time, witnesses stated that Sanders grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Pouncey in the heart. Pouncey died on the scene.

After the stabbing, Sanders fled the scene before Lee COunty Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived at the residence where the incident occurred.

Opelika Police later found Sanders nearly two hours after the stabbing at a local trailer park.

Prior to stabbing Pouncey, Sanders had six felony convictions. During the trial Chief Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas, who spearheaded the prosecution against Sanders and presented evidence, filed a motion to have Sanders sentenced as a Habitual Felony Offender.

The DA’s Office says, based on Sanders’ previous convictions, he could face 20 years to life in prison.

