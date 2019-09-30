Alabama man charged with indecent exposure for 6th time

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHELSEA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man has been charged with indecent exposure for a sixth time.

Shelby County deputies said 36-year-old Jonathan Wade Copeland was arrested Saturday after exposing his genitals to a woman shopping at the Walmart in Chelsea on Sept. 23.

News outlets report Copeland is awaiting trial on a felony indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to women at two stores in Hoover.

At the time, Hoover Police confirmed it was Copeland’s fifth arrest on similar charges and he had been convicted of indecent exposure in Pelham and Homewood over the past nine years.

Copeland was released on bond after his most recent arrest. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events