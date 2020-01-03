Alabama man accused of having loaded gun at DC-area airport

(AP) An Alabama man is accused of trying to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
WTOP-FM reports the .380 caliber handgun loaded with six rounds was found in the man’s carry-on bag on New Year’s Day.
A Transportation Security Administration statement says the gun was confiscated and the man questioned. Airport police cited him with a weapons charge. The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
The TSA says 14 firearms were discovered at the Arlington airport in 2019.