Alabama man, 11-year-old charged in Tennessee school threat

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A 19-year-old Alabama man and an 11-year-old Tennessee girl have been charged with filing a false police report that locked down a Tennessee high school.

News outlets report 19-year-old Arthur Jackson Jr. was arrested Thursday in Tuskegee, Alabama, while the 11-year-old was arrested in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Authorities didn’t immediately detail the nature of the Wednesday threat to Dyersburg High or say how Jackson and the child are connected.

A Dyersburg police statement says Chief Steven Isbell declined to discuss a motive.

Jackson remains in custody pending an extradition hearing. The 11-year-old is set to appear in juvenile court next month. It’s unclear if either of them has a lawyer who could comment.

