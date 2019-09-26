Alabama legislator arrested on domestic battery charge in Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator has been arrested on a domestic battery charge in Florida.

Jail records show that Rep. Rolanda Hollis of Pinson was arrested Sunday on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Destin, Florida. The 52-year-old legislator was released on bond.

An arrest report from the Oklaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a witness saw Hollis push her husband. The arrest report indicated that Hollis denied any involvement in the physical altercation.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. at the Inn on Destin Harbor.

A telephone message left at Hollis’ office was not immediately returned.

