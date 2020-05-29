Alabama leaders respond to the murder of George Floyd, Mayor Woodfin requests flag be lowered in his memory

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

(WIAT) — State leaders across Alabama respond to the disturbing arrest and killing of George Floyd.

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter to voice his request for the American flag to be lowered to half-staff in memory of George Floyd.

I’ve asked the city’s flag to be lowered to half-staff in memory of George Floyd.



The injustice of police brutality is a story Birmingham knows well. Our city should not be silent in the outpouring of support for George Floyd’s family nor the fervent demands for justice. pic.twitter.com/kk5xNi5XwZ — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) May 29, 2020

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) also responded to the killing of George Floyd and other black people across the country. They say they are joining their allies in condemning the recent police killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, and Breonna Taylor.

We stand with millions of people across the country who are rightfully outraged by the killing of unarmed Black people, the lack of responsiveness, the lack of action, and President Trump calling for violence against those demanding justice for Mr. Floyd’s death. Margaret Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Poverty Law Center

The Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police responded to the viral video on Thursday, saying there needs to be a full investigation. You can also view the graphic video of George Floyd’s death in the link above.

Just hours ago, the Birmingham police chief, Patrick Smith, responded to the incident. Smith shared a message on Twitter, Friday morning, supporting Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo’s decision to fire four police officers responsible for Floyd’s death.

MESSAGE FROM CHIEF OF POLICE: Birmingham Police Department's Chief of Police Patrick D. Smith supports the decision of Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo to discharge the four officers responsible for the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/mGswjosRQr — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 29, 2020

As protests spark all over the nation, Birmingham, Alabama has taken a stand against the injustice. CBS 42 live-streamed the candlelight vigil and balloon release today, called by the NAACP, 100 Black Men of Birmingham and local clergy to pray for peace, justice, and change.

