Alabama leaders respond to the murder of George Floyd, Mayor Woodfin requests flag be lowered in his memory

(WIAT) — State leaders across Alabama respond to the disturbing arrest and killing of George Floyd.
On Friday afternoon, Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter to voice his request for the American flag to be lowered to half-staff in memory of George Floyd.
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) also responded to the killing of George Floyd and other black people across the country. They say they are joining their allies in condemning the recent police killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, and Breonna Taylor.
We stand with millions of people across the country who are rightfully outraged by the killing of unarmed Black people, the lack of responsiveness, the lack of action, and President Trump calling for violence against those demanding justice for Mr. Floyd’s death.Margaret Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Poverty Law Center
The Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police responded to the viral video on Thursday, saying there needs to be a full investigation. You can also view the graphic video of George Floyd’s death in the link above.
Just hours ago, the Birmingham police chief, Patrick Smith, responded to the incident. Smith shared a message on Twitter, Friday morning, supporting Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo’s decision to fire four police officers responsible for Floyd’s death.
As protests spark all over the nation, Birmingham, Alabama has taken a stand against the injustice. CBS 42 live-streamed the candlelight vigil and balloon release today, called by the NAACP, 100 Black Men of Birmingham and local clergy to pray for peace, justice, and change.
