Alabama leaders react to Supreme Court ruling to end census count early

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Supreme Court has ruled the federal government can stop counting the 2020 Census a month early.

The Trump administration argued the Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before the year-end deadline.

Some city and county officials in the Birmingham area are frustrated with the court’s decision. However, they weren’t surprised since there have been attempts to stop counting earlier this year and that Tuesday’s ruling shouldn’t dismiss people from filling out the census.

“Complete the census now. Don’t wait for another week. Don’t wait until the end of the month. Complete it now while you have the opportunity,” Cedric Norman of Count Me in Birmingham said.

Norman said Count Me in Birmingham focuses on educating the public on the importance of the Census.

“It’s the same thing as not RSVPing to a cookout. You can’t come to the cookout and expect to have food waiting for you if you didn’t let anyone know you are coming,” Norman said.

Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson believes the courts decision will have dyer consequences.

“The communities need those fundings. We will be missing out on thousands and millions of dollars in these underserved communities,” Tyson said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said that around 99.99% of Alabama households have filled out the census, but Tyson believes not all of those numbers accurately represent the people of the state. She believes the courts made the wrong decision cutting the count short, and the extra 18 days of October would have made the biggest difference.

“We could can count thousands of people in the state of Alabama that have been historically undercounted,” Tyson said.

Tyson plans to write a letter to Ivey and Washington D.C. on her frustration of the court’s ruling.

LATEST POSTS