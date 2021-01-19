Alabama lawmakers write letter on COVID-19 distribution problems

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — Alabama’s slow delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine has some state lawmakers asking the Alabama Department of Public health to quickly fix what’s wrong, so the state’s supply of vaccine isn’t cut short.

Four Republican state lawmakers signed a letter addressing their concerns. They were led by State Senator Jim McClendon of Springville who is the chairman of the Senate Health Committee.

McClendon and the other senators are worried about reports Alabama is at the bottom of vaccination rates in the nation. That in turn could reduce the amount of vaccine the government sends to Alabama.

“When we don’t report what we’re using, the CDC frowns upon that. They say, ‘Look, if you’re not going to use what we send ya, we’re not going to send you some more,'” McClendon said.

In the letter, the lawmakers suggest four ideas health officials could do right away to correct the number of vaccinations being reported to the government.

“How many doses did we get? How many did we ship out into the state? How man did we use? And how many are left over? And by the way, give me that leftover figure every day,” McClendon said.

Meanwhile, ADPH released the following statement in response to the senator’s letter.