BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a federal court made the decision to reject the Alabama legislature’s redrawn redistricting map, stating that Alabama lawmakers failed to create a second Black-majority district or something close to it.

This decision is a victory for many lawmakers like Alabama Sen. Merika Coleman.

“Now we’ll get a map where African American voters in the state of Alabama have a second district where they will get the opportunity to choose the candidate of their choice,” Coleman said.

In turn, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed disappointment in this statement following the court’s decision. Republican Congressman Gary Palmer said he wasn’t involved in the redrawing of the map, but believes the legislature has the right to draw maps and make decisions.

“My great concern for our country’s future is the divisions that we have. We have to find a way to come together as a community, Black, white, Hispanic it doesn’t matter,” Coleman said.

Former Rep. Paul Demarco said there’s a lot of moving parts and each party involved is doing what they feel is right for the voters. With the redrawing of the map left in the hands of the special master only time will tell what will happen next.

“We’ll see the back and forth in the next 30 days or so because there is a hard deadline on trying to get these maps ready for next year’s primaries,” Demarco said.

The special master has until Sept. 25 to submit three proposed maps that would create a second Black-majority district.