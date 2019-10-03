Alabama lawmaker, pastors call city sanctuary for ‘preborn’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state lawmaker and dozens of pastors are calling for the city of Birmingham to be declared “a sanctuary for preborn children.”
News outlets report Republican Rep. Arnold Mooney and five pastors presented the Birmingham Proclamation to the State House on Wednesday. They’re opposed to plans for a new Planned Parenthood clinic.
Terry Gensemer of the Charismatic Episcopal Church for Life said the group is providing the proclamation to the governor, attorney general, and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who supported the passage of Alabama’s strictest abortion ban.
The vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Southeast, Barbara Ann Luttrell, says the Birmingham clinic is expected to be finished before year’s end.
