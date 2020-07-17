Alabama law school graduate tapped as interim US district attorney for North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced the appointment of Prim Escalona as the interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

She is stepping into the role after Jay Town made the decision to step down and join the private sector. His last day in office was Wednesday.

Escalona is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law. For the last two years, she served in the Department of Justice Office of Legislative Affairs as the principal deputy assistant attorney general. Prior to that, she served as a clerk for the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and as a deputy solicitor general for Alabama.

