TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at a Talladega correctional facility has died after being found unresponsive Sunday night.

Kemond Fortson, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Talladega, was found unresponsive at 8:05 p.m. Sunday. According to staff at FCI Talladega, life-saving efforts were immediately performed on Fortson and emergency medical services were requested.

Fortson was transported to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fortson, 38, had been sentenced to an aggregate 140-month sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He had been in custody at FCI Talladega since March 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said no staff or inmates were injured, and at no point was the public in danger.