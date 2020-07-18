Alabama House Minority Leader addresses leaked White House COVID-19 documents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An unpublished White House Coronavirus Task Force document says Alabama is one of 18 states in a “coronavirus red zone.”

The documents, obtained by the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity, suggest Alabama should scale back reopening measures now that positive cases continue to increase

“At one point we got too comfortable.” That’s how state House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels describes the early outlook on COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

A D.C. based non-profit newsroom, The Center for Public Integrity, released the unpublished documents that listed Alabama amongst 17 other states that are seeing the highest increases in COVID-19 activity.

The report shows Alabama residents are testing positive at a rate above 10 percent a warning sign and are seeing case rates above 100 per 100,000 for at least a week.

According to the documents, Huntsville, Decatur, and Florence are among 23 of the states metro areas in the so-called red zone for coronavirus.

Daniels said the findings don’t shock him. “We’ve been moving, increasing in our numbers since March,” he explained.

Recommendations for states in the red zone include statewide mask orders, closing bars and gyms and limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Daniels said he’s hopeful Alabama’s new statewide mask order will turn things around. “I hope that we’ll see the numbers go down and I hope that the mask order will practically eliminate the cases.”

But he said he continues to be concerned about enforcement.

“You have some sheriff’s that are pushing enforcement, others that are not,” Daniels explained. “I’m very concerned about the actual penalty associated with with it.”

As for the documents’ recommendation to scale back, Daniels said he doesn’t believe the governor is likely to make that call this point.

“I think that if there’s any move it’ll probably be the reduction reduction in gatherings and don’t see the state actually closing the economy again,” he added.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Friday, that officials are closely watching the case numbers trying to measure if the nearly 2-week-old Madison County mask order is starting to have an effect. If not, he said additional closure steps could be needed.

LATEST POSTS