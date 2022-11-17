MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The leadership team for Alabama’s House Democratic Caucus will have mostly new faces for the 2023-24 session.

While Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) was re-elected for another term as House Minority Leader, the women following in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots are entirely new.

Mobile-area Rep. Barbara Drummond was elected Caucus Chair and Rep. Mary Moore (D-Birmingham) was elected Caucus Vice Chair. Rep. Kelvin Lawrence (D-Hayneville) was elected as the caucus’s secretary and treasurer.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to work again with such a talented and dedicated group of leaders who remain dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Alabamians,” Daniels said.

“We will continue to promote practical and meaningful legislation and policies that highlight our pro-growth, pro-innovation platform,” he continued.

Daniels said the Democratic agenda for 2023 will include “strengthening economic growth, access to quality health care, education innovation, mental health care, affordable housing, and justice for all.”

The 2023 legislative session is set to begin in March.