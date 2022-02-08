BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Like many hospitals across the country, Children’s of Alabama is continuing to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its nursing staff.

In addition to strains from the pandemic, Children’s is also seeing an increase in retirements, leading to staffing needs. Employees say working at Children’s offers a unique perspective.

“They have a passion for kids that’s why they are here,” said Laura Gosney of Children’s. “That’s why they chose to work for us. It’s a calling and it’s something they feel very strongly about and that’s what we are looking for.”

Gosney said Children’s also allows for nurses to change units if they are interested in pursuing other career opportunities.

Lindsey Harris, president of the Alabama State Nursing Association, said the need for nurses is hitting the state hard with some hospitals not having applicants for months. Harris said a big issue is many nurses are transitioning into becoming traveling nurses due to better benefits. Ongoing concerns also include nurses wanting more money to be spent on those working in hospitals.

“Hospitals might receive funding, but they might allocate those funds to supplies. They may allocate those funds to just different departments and not particularly nursing and that’s what the nurses are talking about,” Harris said.

Harris said one of her big goals is to work on retaining nurses so they don’t move out of the state. The Nursing Association is also working with the Hospital Association and several legislators to improve resources in the industry.