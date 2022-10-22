TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – It is homecoming weekend for the Crimson Tide and the University of Alabama campus is alive with festivities and traditions.

After a burning loss to Tennessee last week, UA fans are fired up to get a win against Mississippi State.

“How many national championships have we won with a one loss record? I mean we’re still right there,” Alabama fan Bobby McDonald said.

Fans from Colorado, Kansas and beyond showed up at Friday night’s pep rally.

“I’m just really excited to take all of it in. Game days here are a lot of fun,” freshman Emma Phelps said. “The environment here is always amazing. I think it was a really big reason why we beat A&M a few weeks ago. It’s just really cool to be part of it.”

“We made a lot of mistakes last week, so I think we’ll come back and capitalize off of the mistakes we made last week and get a win,” Alabama fan Rico Kennedy said.

The Robersons arrived early for a front row seat at the bonfire. They haven’t missed a home or away game since 1992.

“My mother was such an avid fan that I could hear her saying are you going to the bonfire tonight? Every year we went to the bonfire and pep rally,” Jerrill Roberson said.

“We’re going to continue to win a lot of games in the future,” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said at the rally.

Saturday’s parade will roll through campus starting at noon and kickoff is at six o’clock at Bryant-Denny Stadium.