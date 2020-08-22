Alabama high schools adjust to football season amid COVID-19

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, nearly 120 schools in Alabama saw a return to their Friday night football with some major changes put in place, due to COVID-19.

The Bessemer City School District was one of those districts. The school is slated to begin the fall virtually, so game day was extra special for some.

“It’s a cool experience especially for us because we are new people to high school and we don’t get to experience most people might get,” Bessemer High School student Lauren Clay said.

Administrators only allowed the stadium to be filled to half capacity and they were active to ensure safety restrictions were followed.

“We have extra school personnel of course dressed in PPE, and extra police out today just to make sure that the social distancing is in place, so we don’t become one of those places not adhering to the safety guidelines,” Bessemer High School Administrator Yolanda Gary said.

Schools not following safety practices at football games has garnered some major attention with Alabama just starting its season on Thursday.

“I think it starts at home, I think it starts with parents and everything making sure parents make sure their kids understand social distancing is very important,” Will Austin said.

Lack of social distancing at games has prompted the Alabama High School Athletic Association to issue warnings to districts not abiding by the guidelines set forth.

“If students can’t social distance properly then will just have to let less and less students in and if necessary to keep the games alive we may have to play with nothing, but the bands the cheerleaders and the football players,” Ron Ingram with AHSAA said.

