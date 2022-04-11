BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As some states increase COVID-19 restrictions, local doctors here in Central Alabama said there is no immediate threat to worry about in our area just yet.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the majority of the state is considered ‘low risk’ for community spread of COVID-19. State case counts and hospitalizations are declining, which is good news, but area health officer Dr. Karen Landers said that doesn’t mean COVID is going away.

She said despite the low numbers, you should stay vigilant.

“I think the most important message right now that we need to have is that COVID as a virus is not going to go away,” said Landers. “It’s going to be with us and we can take measures now to protect ourselves as well as into the next fall and winter season.”

As we enter allergy season, Dr. Landers encourages you to be self-aware of symptoms and to get tested if you show any signs of the virus. She also strongly recommends staying up to date on COVID vaccines.