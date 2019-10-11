Alabama has fifth highest murder rate, study finds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent study has ranked the state of Alabama fifth for murder rate.

According to SafeWise.com, Alabama’s murder rate is 7.4 homicides per 100,000 residents. The national average is 4.9 per 100,000.

The study looked at FBI statistics over the past five years to come up with their rankings.

Louisiana (11.1), Mississippi (8.0), Missouri (7.9) and Maryland (7.6) make up the spots ahead of Alabama.

