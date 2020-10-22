Alabama groups and lawmakers react to Pope Francis same-sex union comments

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Pope Francis’s support of same sex union’s has created many conversations here in Alabama.

Those who are for it say this is a happy day, while those who are against the idea say they are disappointed with his comments.

Camarion D Anderson-Harvey with the Human Rights Campaign of Alabama says the popes support for the idea is a step in the right direction.

“This is a message of equality. This is a message of reconciliation,” Anderson-Harvey said.

She also believes more and more religious leaders are showing support for same sex marriage.

“If Pope Francis can have an awakening moment, because this is the season for us to be woke,” Anderson-Harvey said.

Anderson-Harvey says the Popes comments are meant to unite people, not divide.

“We are in this COVID time, we are in election season, we have really been hurting. It’s getting people to think and be cognitive of what elese we need to be doing to move the needle forward,” Anderson-Harvey said.

Though lawmakers like Judge Roy Moore disagree with the Pope’s supports.

“And I think that this disparages and degrades marriage,” Moore said.

Moore, who has been outspoken in recent years about same sex marriage, believes the Pope’s comments could do more harm than good.

“To change the Catholic church’s policy on this. I think it is upfronting to those who believe marriage is between a man and a woman,” Moore said.

Anderson-Harvey says she has hope for equality after Pope Francis’s support.

“Equality and inclusion and affirming people in the place they are is really what’s going to help us get to a place where we can all thrive as one,” Anderson-Harvey stated.

Moore says the Pope shouldn’t have an influence on people’s perspective of marriage.

Anderson-Harvey hopes more religious leaders from other dominations come out in support of the LGTBQ community.

LATEST POSTS