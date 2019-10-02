Gov. Ivey appoints elections official with fraud history

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey said she should not have worn blackface in a college skit, but said she has no plan to resign over something that happened 52 years ago. Ivey told reporters Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 that “she should not have done that” and it’s important to apologize. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A woman previously charged with voter fraud has been appointed to a county elections board by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

News outlets report Ivey appointed 79-year-old Rosie Lyles to the Hale County Board of Registrars on Friday. Lyles was charged with four counts of voter fraud in 2007 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of possession of a forged instrument.

Ivey Press Secretary Gina Maiola says the governor didn’t know about the conviction and hadn’t done a background check before the appointment. She says background checks aren’t typical for such appointments.

Secretary of State John Merrill is the state’s top election official and says his office is investigating the appointment. He says it appears Lyles can serve as registrar, however, as her conviction wasn’t a felony.

LATEST POSTS