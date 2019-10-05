Alabama freshman Juwan Gary to miss season with knee injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama freshman forward Juwan Gary is expected to miss the season with a knee injury.

The school said in a statement Friday that Gary had successful surgery on his right knee Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery.

The four-star prospect is the Crimson Tide’s second newcomer to go down with a preseason injury. Junior college forward James Rojas also sustained a knee injury and is expected to miss the season.

Gary was ranked by ESPN.com as the No. 64 player in his recruiting class and the 12th-best small forward.

He averaged 25 points last season at Liberty Heights High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alabama is led by first-year coach Nate Oats.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

