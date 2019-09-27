Alabama Forestry Commission working to fight growing number of wildfires

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama and Florida’s forestry commissions are coming together to issue strong warnings against burning.

This year, there have been over 200 wildfires the Alabama Forestry Commission has worked this year.

“Ya’ll, this is serous as a heart attack to have this much drought and so vital for fires,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

Matthew Sorrells with the Alabama Forestry Commission said he and the commission are urging people to stop burning. During an interview with CBS, Sorrells showed an area that had been damaged by wildfire.

“This was probably and area where someone was burning a little bit of trash and it just got out of hand,” he said.

Due to hot temperatures and drought, much of the state is under a warning, watch or advisory.

“I would say right now, we are at about an average September, but with the weather conditions that we have right now, it really favors conditions like that of 2016,” Sorrells said.

The year 2016 was a record breaking year for wildfires in Alabama with over 4,000 wildfires burning over 49,000 acres.

The Forestry Commission said it is local volunteer firefighters that are the real heroes when it comes to wildfires.

