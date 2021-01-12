Alabama fans, students react to the national championship win in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Celebration filled the streets of Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide took home it’s 18th national championship title win Monday night.

Hundreds of people were packed along the streets and in bars, many of whom weren’t social distancing or wearing facial coverings. Tuscaloosa police say they made several arrests for people who were publicly intoxicated. However, despite the crowds, they did not give any citations out to businesses.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department was out patrolling throughout the entire night doing their best to control crowding in the streets and at city businesses. Fans say for many of them, this was a moment they wouldn’t ever forget.

“To take a third-string quarterback and take him sitting behind Jalen Hurts and turn him into a National Championship Quarterback and our second-string wide receiver and DeVonta Smith overcoming Jaden Waddle’s injury and becoming a Heisman winner, I feel like a proud Father,” fan Albie Argenir said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Crimson Tide will be flying back from Miami and returning to Tuscaloosa.