TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide are back inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to host Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. However, fans have concerns about the Tide as they say the team is under-performing the season.

At Coach’s Corner, Big AL may be sitting out front glowing with positivity for the team, but many Alabama fans said they are not feeling as confident – as the Tide steps up for its SEC opener on Saturday.

Alabama fan Bob Zales says it might just be who’s in charge and calling the shots on the Tide’s offensive line.

“We’ve got the players but without an offensive line – running back can’t run, quarterback can’t do his job – you’ve gotta be able to protect these people,” Zales said.

Out on University Boulevard, we spoke with Jeff Parkhurst who said Saturday’s game will be close and low scoring.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Parkhurst said. “I think Alabama has been a little slow this year.”

Pat McKeough, who was walking along University Boulevard with his daughter, broke down how he said the offensive line needs to show up come Saturday afternoon.

“The offensive line needs to open holes so the running backs can’t hit them,” McKeough said. “The running backs need to run down field not east and west – they have to help the line – protect the quarterback and pass them downs.”

Alabama will take on Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. on CBS 42.