Alabama doles out $372M for unemployment, launches new tool

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Labor has launched a new tool to allow some job seekers to speed up the claims process for unemployment benefits.

The UI Claims Tracker was added Tuesday to enable people who are eligible for the government’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to upload their income documents directly. The state agency says it distributed more than $372 million in employment benefits to nearly 180,000 claimants between March 16 and April 24.

The state says 64% of those seeking unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic have been issued payments.

