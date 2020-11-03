Alabama Department of Public Health hosting ‘Share Your Smile with Alabama’ photo contest

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health Oral Health Office will once again host a statewide photo contest to highlight oral health throughout the state.

One boy and one girl in the third grade will be featured in ADPH marketing campaigns throughout the state and a news conference on January 29, 2021.

Parents of children enrolled in the third grade or homeschooled students between 8-10 years old can get more information and enter their kids into the contest on the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

There is no entry fee for the contest, which is accepting entries through the end of November.

