TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for a man who escaped a work detail in Talladega County.

Daniel Miner, 43, was reported on escape after he was unnaccounted for following a bed count at the Childersburg Work Release Center.

Miner is serving a life sentence for murder.

If you’ve seen him, or you know where he may be, call Alabama Department of Corrections station communication at (800) 831-8825, or contact your local law enforcement agency.