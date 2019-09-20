Alabama Department of Corrections investigating inmate’s death

CLAYTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama inmate who was the victim of a stabbing incident at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton has died.

According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Department of Corrections, Joshua David Willingham, 29, was assaulted and stabbed by another inmate inside a facility housing area on Sept. 8. Willingham, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a kidnapping conviction in Calhoun County, was airlifted to a local hospital and later died from his injuries on Sept. 13.

Officials have identified Taywan Campbell, 38, as a suspect in Willingham’s death and is facing a murder charge. Campbell is serving a 40-year sentence for discharging a firearm in an occupied vehicle in Sumter County.

ADOC is investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.