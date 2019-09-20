Alabama Department of Corrections investigating inmate’s death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama inmate who was the victim of a stabbing incident at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton has died. 

According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Department of Corrections, Joshua David Willingham, 29, was assaulted and stabbed by another inmate inside a facility housing area on Sept. 8. Willingham, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a kidnapping conviction in Calhoun County, was airlifted to a local hospital and later died from his injuries on Sept. 13.   

Officials have identified Taywan Campbell, 38, as a suspect in Willingham’s death and is facing a murder charge. Campbell is serving a 40-year sentence for discharging a firearm in an occupied vehicle in Sumter County. 

ADOC is investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events