Alabama Credit Union secures $3 million for 116 struggling small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Credit Union secured $3.2 million in Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funding for 116 businesses to help them navigate the unprecedented financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy,

This is projected to save more than 500 local jobs.

“It is our mission to help our members and the communities we serve, so when the opportunity arose to help small businesses during this pandemic, we worked around the clock to provide the resources and support the small businesses needed to secure the available funding, ” said Steve Swofford, President and CEO of Alabama Credit Union.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Alabama Credit Union was not an approved Small Business Administration lender, but when relief funds were announced, Alabama Credit Union worked to secure SBA approval.

“Our business members now have funds to maintain staffing, to make mortgage interest payments, pay rent, or pay utilities,” adds Benson Bolling, Chief Lending Officer. “The biggest benefit we were able to give these local businesses is their peace of mind for the next two months.”

At the beginning of March, Alabama Credit Union allowed consumer loan borrowers to skip 20,000 upcoming loan payments for the next two months. Eligible loans include credit cards along with auto, RV, boat, personal, and other consumer loans financed by Alabama Credit Union

LATEST POSTS