Alabama COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise to highest rates not seen since pandemic height

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- UAB Hospital is seeing an influx of coronavirus cases driving up hospitalization numbers.

Medical experts say the healthcare system is inching towards numbers seen at the height of the pandemic this Summer.

In the last month, UAB Hospital averaged about 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations at a time and now they are seeing about 80 cases. Staff says during the peak this summer, they saw coronavirus hospitalization numbers reach triple digits.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo says although we are not seeing those high numbers again, the sharp rise in the community is cause for concern.

“It’s cause for preparation and I think that’s what everybody’s gearing up for and I think I mentioned we are prepared for and have opened some new Covid units depending on the fluctuation and the need,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

Dr. Marrazzo says only 10 to 15 million people globally will get the vaccine when it is first administered. She adds that will not be enough doses for health care workers and the most vulnerable population.

Dr. Marrazzo advises we must continue following COVID-19 guidelines until it is available to the mass public.

LATEST POSTS