Alabama counties report record absentee voting amid pandemic

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama counties already are reporting record numbers of absentee ballots a month ahead of Election Day. And local officials say they’re taking steps to cope with a flood of mail-in votes that’s likely to continue for weeks during the pandemic.
Walker County Circuit Clerk Susan Odom says she’s gotten permission from the state to add poll workers and vote-counting machines. And as many as 10 people are working into the evening to keep up with the absentee ballot push in Lee County.
Alabama officials say more than 100,000 voters have requested absentee ballots and more than 35,000 already had been returned as of last week.
