Alabama counties list road construction plans for 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — You may have noticed that you’re paying more at the pump. That’s due to Alabama’s six-cent gas tax increase went into effect earlier this month.

Alabama counties have released their road construction plans for next year as required by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

You can now go online to see how counties are planning to improve roads and bridges.

On Alabama Counties website, you can see the plans of all 67 counties.

Kevin Boone is a Montgomery county engineer, he’s like many engineers around the state trying to figure out which roads to repair first.

“The roads have been deteriorating, we haven’t been able to keep up with the pressure that has been put on the roads, so which this new funding we can start putting more money toward our local roads,” said Kevin Boone.

According to the governor’s office once the plan is fully implemented it’s expected to bring in just over 300 million annually.

LATEST POST