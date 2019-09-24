Alabama correctional officer charged with trying to smuggle contraband into prison

HARVEST, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division has arrested a corrections officer for allegedly possessing illegal contraband with the intention to smuggle it into Limestone Correctional Facility.

Travis Wales, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband after a canine detection unit found the contraband in Wales’ possession.

The contraband found on Wales included a Subutex pill; used to treat pain as well as addiction to narcotics, a bag of methamphetamines and a bottle of U-pass, a synthetic urine substitute used for drug tests.

Wales was taken to Limestone County Jail where he was booked and charged.

Wales had been employed with ADOC since 2007. He immediately resigned from his position after his arrest.