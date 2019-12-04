Alabama charities ask community for support during ‘Giving Tuesday’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, charitable organizations across Alabama reached out to the public for support during “Giving Tuesday.”

“Giving Tuesday” is an international day recognizing the effect of charitable giving that typically happens at the beginning of the holiday season.

According to a recent survey by WalletHub, Alabama was ranked 39th in the country when it comes to charitable giving.

Brenda Dennis, vice president of resource development with River Region United Way, said the organization has over 90 programs that help over 100,000 people.

“We do know that health, education and financial stability and basic needs are really kind of the building blocks of what everyone needs in their life,” Dennis said.

Aside from the larger and better known organizations, Heart Gallery Alabama is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps foster children find their future family through photography.

“It also allows potential families to see these children as real kids so they can imagine them in their home. They’re not looking at a piece of paper and every diagnosis someone has been given. They’re actually seeing a child and not their history,” said Michelle Bearman-Wolnek, executive director of Heart Gallery Alabama.

However, these organizations hope people don’t stop giving with “Giving Tuesday,” but give year-round.

