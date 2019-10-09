Alabama capital elects its first black mayor

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Voters in Alabama’s capital have elected the first black mayor in the city’s 200-year history.

Probate Judge Steven Reed won Tuesday’s runoff election by a wide margin over David Woods, a white businessman.

Reed will be the first African American mayor of the city where Southern delegates voted to form the Confederacy in 1861.

Unofficial returns showed Reed capturing 67% of the vote with 98% of precincts reporting.

He will replace current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, who did not seek reelection.

Reed is the first black probate judge of Montgomery County, and his father Joe Reed is the longtime leader of the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party.

