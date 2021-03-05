Alabama Boat Show and Expo makes Barber Motorsports Park debut this weekend

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — This past year, being outdoors was an absolute must.

In Alabama, that translated to time on the lake, enough so that boat sales have never been higher for skier’s marine and many other dealers.

“Boat sales have been pretty miraculous,” said Ryan Tyler, co-owner of Skier’s Marine in Westover.

Ryan Tyler speaking with perspective customers at the boat show on Friday.

In preparation for warmer weather, the Alabama Boat Show and Expo has come to the Birmingham area for the weekend, all set up for the first time at Barbers Motorsports Park. Tyler said if you want a boat for this upcoming summer, you’ll want to start looking and buying now.

“We have about 20% [of our boats] remaining for all of the summer months – going through July to early August,” Tyler said. “So if you want to get a boat, you’ll want to get it in the next month or so, even if it’s not from Skiers Marine, because everybody is going to be sold out.”

The 2021 Alabama Boat Show & Expo will feature boats of all shapes, sizes and features. On top of checking out the latest boats, the event comes with a smile. All proceeds from the show will go toward AmFirst’s charities.

“This is a free event to the public- free parking, free admission,” said Johnathan Burton, producer for the expo. “All the profits that the boat show brings in actually come from the dealers and vendors that have come.”

The 2021 Alabama Boat Show and Expo is being held at Barber Motorsports Park for the first time.

The show will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.