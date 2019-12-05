Alabama beach town reconsidering Hangout music festival

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — An Alabama town is reconsidering whether to allow a beachfront music festival that’s become a staple on the northern Gulf Coast.

WPMI-TV reports that officials in Gulf Shores say citizen complaints may result in them not renewing a permit for the Hangout Fest in 2020.

The weekend festival draws tens of thousands of people to the municipal beach each spring. But city spokesman Grant Brown says officials have gotten multiple complaints about the event.

He says those include festival-goers roaming the streets, parking and sleeping on private property.

Next year’s festival is set for mid-May with acts including Billie Eilish, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Latest Posts