Alabama barbershops back in business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order took effect today, allowing close-contact businesses, like barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors, to resume business.

Barbers across Alabama were back at their chairs today grooming clients, but with many new procedures in order. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, close-contact businesses must follow the guidelines explained in Gov. Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order.

“For each client, I resanitize everything, make sure it’s germ-free,” Owner of Paula Eddy’s Hair Studio and namesake Paula Eddy said about the new cleaning procedures she’s implemented since reopening. “I had to clean the chairs again. I had to use a new cape on him. Everybody gets a new cape.”

Eddy putting a fresh cape onto her client.

Within Gov. Ivey’s amended stay-at-home order are precautions and sanitation procedures that all businesses must follow to operate. The order demands that businesses enforce social distancing practices. The client and service provider must be at least six feet from others in the building.

CBS 42 spoke with multiple hair stylists leasing space within Sola Salons in Hoover and many of them said now that they’re allowed to work, clients have her schedule booked for weeks.

“That was the hardest thing I’ve experienced since I started doing hair 43 years ago,” Eddy said. “But now I’m excited.”

Many Birmingham-area barbershops remained closed Monday to further prepare for business to resume.

As CBS 42 left Eddy’s studio, her client handed her a $100 tip. Eddy began tearing up out of gratitude.