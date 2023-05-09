HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — After signing the four-year Magic City Classic contract with the city of Birmingham, Alabama A&M University is now reimagining how game day operations can be even more impactful.

After not coming to terms on a contract proposal for the management of the MCC by Alabama Sports Council, AAMU has been working on how to address game day operations each year, along with the disbursement of all assigned assets and a plan to secure regional and national sponsors and other promotional activities.

An AAMU Task Force has been formed for its major games, including the Louis Crews, Magic City Classics and homecoming against Tuskegee, which is expected to set a new attendance record.

The task force will consist of a representative from the Board of Trustees, senior university staff, university advisory council members and community stakeholders.