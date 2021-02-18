Alabama Adventure hiring for 400 summer positions

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — After this week’s sub-freezing temperatures, we know you’ve got your eyes set on summer. So do the people at Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure Parks. While staff prepares the park for the 2021 season, they’re looking to add to their team, creating over 400 jobs for the season.

To view the selection of jobs and apply, click here.

Alabama Adventure is hiring 400+ people for the 2021 season.

They’re hiring for a variety of positions including lifeguards, ride attendants, slide attendants, security, and admissions. According to Alex Ramsey, Marketing Director for the Alabama Adventure parks, they’re also looking to hire interested EMTs.

Alabama Adventure has plans to open new slide in 2021.

Ramsey said this year, they’ll also unveil a new waterslide: Rocket Racer. It will soon be the biggest waterslide in Alabama. Park staff is in the process of building the slide now.

The 2021 season at Alabama Adventure is set to kick off on May 15.