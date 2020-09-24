Alabama ABC Board to discuss 11 p.m. liquor sales ban Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Alabama ABC Board will discuss an amendment to its ban on liquor sales.

The current ban went into effect in late July, prohibiting sales and on-premise consumption of alcohol between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In the meeting agenda, it says the ABC Board will consider an amendment. It doesn’t say what that amendment is or if a vote will take place.

Reagan Starner owns R&R Cigars in Tuscaloosa. The meeting does not include public input. He said bar owners should have the chance to plead their case.

“They should have to face the people that they are depriving of serious amounts of money,” Starner said. “They get to hide behind closed doors and never look anyone in the face when they’re taking away people’s livelihoods.”

Rachael Moore is the general manager of Black Market 280 in Birmingham. She said her bar has been planning ahead in case the 11 p.m. ban is lifted.

“If we could be open for two more hours, it’d make the world of a difference here,” Moore said.

Moore said Black Market 280 makes a large portion of its revenue from their late-night sales. She said even if heavy restrictions are enacted, she would open with restrictions than not at all.

“Whatever they want us to do to be open, we’re willing to do because this is what we all want to do,” he said.

The board would not provide further information on the amendment prior to Thursday’s meeting.

The board will discuss the amendment Thursday afternoon in a virtual meeting. If no action is taken, the next board meeting has yet to be scheduled.

