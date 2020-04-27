Alabama 4-year-old recovering from rattlesnake bite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — 4-year-old Spencer Briggs is recovering from a rattlesnake bite. His parents, Laura and Forrest Briggs tell CBS 42 the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

Spencer and his little brother were playing in their driveway in Lacey’s Springs. A delivery man arrived to drop off a package. Spencer went to help the delivery driver, and the next thing his parents hear are screams of pain. The delivery driver said there was a snake and Forrest ran over to help his son while Laura dialed 911.

Forrest made sure Spencer and his 2-year-old son were away from the snake. He said he then killed the rattlesnake. First responders arrived within minutes and administered antivenom to Spencer. His parents said he received several doses.

Spencer is now recovering in Huntsville Hospital. He is still under observation. If his blood work comes back clear, he will be able to return home on Tuesday.

