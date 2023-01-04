BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin is still in critical condition two days after collapsing during the Bills vs. Bengals game. Hamlin’s team tweeted that he is showing signs of improvement.

CBS42 spoke with local athletic organizations at the high school level who say it’s scary incidents like this that remind us how important emergency procedures are.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association says it’s not a matter of if a tragic incident will occur but when, which is why each school is required to have a plan in place.

Kim Vickers with AHSAA says all Alabama public high schools are required by law to have at least one AED.

“Just because you have an AED — you got to know how to use it,” said Kim Vickers, the Associate Executive Director for AHSAA. “And you have to know how to use it and you have to know where it is, and you have to make sure it works.”

Challenges are faced often due to the volume of athletic events, so all coaches are required to be CPR and AED-trained. Homewood High School athletic trainer Edwin Harris says they have eight AEDs on campus and one easily accessible at each athletic venue.

“We may have a home baseball game, home softball game, a home soccer game, and depending on your school, that can be more challenging if all those fields are together or like we are-we’re separated by land,” said Harris. “And so, your coaches have to be involved with the emergency action plan.”

Vickers says it’s not uncommon for rural schools to be equipped with different resources than city schools.

“But you know, we make sure, or try to make sure, our coaches are educated enough to where regardless of where you are and regardless of what you have available anyone can save a life,” said Vickers.

No one is exempt from tragedy, but Harris says that’s why all of their athletic staff are trained and emergency action plans are posted at each venue.

“It’s a situation, you hope you never have to deal with, but it can always happen, and that’s what we do the emergency action plans for and that’s the reason we do CPR and practice with the AEDs because it can save a life,” said Harris.

Harris says they offer to provide sports physicals for all of their athletes at the end of each school year to help prevent life-threatening incidents from occurring during athletic events.