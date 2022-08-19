TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Friday night lights are back on for the 2022 high school football season, but this year key players are missing to make sure those games can happen on schedule. The Alabama High School Athletic Association said there is a shortage of about a thousand officials across all eight sports.

AHSAA Director of Officials Ken Washington said both Tuscaloosa and Dauphin are most in need – looking for 100 officials each. That’s just for football alone.

For Friday night’s game against Central at Tuscaloosa County High School, Referee Carey Cogburn said they needed to borrow three officials from another association.

“We’ve been struggling for several years,” Cogburn said. “It’s just one of those things we have to live with and work through it and just do the best that we can.”

Cogburn has been an official for over 40 years in the region.

“I like being out here. I feel like I’m helping the kids, staying active,” Cogburn said. “These guys are like a big family. We may not see each other for three to four months during an off-season but as soon as we get together, we’re all like brothers, we’re all like a big family.”

Cogburn said the instant gratification society we live in makes it difficult to get people to fill these positions.

“Everyone wants to be here, but you gotta put your time in to be here,” Cogburn said. “To get out here and do what we do, especially the position I’m working, you have to do it for many years before you can work up to this position.”

Washington said that combined with officials reaching retirement and abuse from rowdy fans make it tougher each year.

“We need to be able to have enough officials in those areas to make sure that all of those student-athletes have an opportunity to play,” Washington said. “This is high school sports. This is supposed to be an extension of the classroom for the students and we’re there to support the kids. That’s what we need to do.”

Tuscaloosa County Head Coach Adam Winegarden said officials the ones who control this game that teaches valuable life lessons.

“You have to have people that are non-biased that are willing to officiate the contest,” Winegarden said. “The officials are a huge part of our game and people we really value.”

Cogburn said they’re happier than ever to help.

“Just come out and try it,” Cogburn said. “We’re open to anybody anyone can come and join the association.”

Washington said in a better year the association would like to have about 8,000 officials. This year, they have about 7,000.

The AHSAA is looking for young people to come along and take the place of officials who are aging out of the position – and they need them sooner than later because it takes several years to cover varsity games. Washington said former athletes, teachers, police officers, firefighters, lawyers and judges all can be great officials for the AHSAA.

He said if you are interested in officiating to contact him by email at kwashington@ahsaa.com he will respond and get you connected and started.