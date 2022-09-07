GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford says the aging courthouse in Greensboro is in need of repair.

The building is over 100 years old and has a serious water leak problem when it rains.

“It is very inconvenient and it’s not professional and doesn’t look good for any visitors that come into Hale County for court or other reasons. And, this happened last week, as court was going on it rained and the water started coming in. But it is very inconvenient,” Crawford said.

The Hale County Commission held an emergency meeting on Aug. 25 to address the issues. Judge Crawford says the copper installed in the roof that kept water from leaking into the building has deteriorated over the years. Crawford wants a new metal roof installed and the County Commissioners are now in the process of trying to find a contractor who can do the construction job.

“The long-term fix is to replace the roof and we’ve looked at the options presented to the county commission,” Crawford said. “We are looking at a steel roof to go up. That is the most sufficient and best way to get it done.”

It will cost $1.4 million to install the new roof. The walls inside the courthouse also need repair from water damage.