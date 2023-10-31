Content sponsored by the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention.

Based out of Oxford, Ala., the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) not only provides awareness and prevention services for schools, churches, community centers and more throughout the Greater Birmingham Area, but has recently created its Faith-Based Support Specialist Program (FBSS) after noticing a gap between the mental health field and faith-based community when it comes to substance abuse recovery.

“Many people who are struggling with substance misuse problems typically turn first to their spiritual leaders, who are often ill-equipped to effectively minister to, support and aid those in need of help and relief,” said Eugene Jacobs, ASAP’s FBSS Program Ambassador.

This is why ASAP is delighted to announce its free, nationwide training conference– the FBSS conference– that will be held on Dec. 14 and 15 at the Harbert Center in Birmingham.

Open to any and all spiritual leaders, the FBSS Conference is aiming to, “equip senior faith leaders to reach their congregants and participate in improving the quality of life for their communities,” said Jacobs.

The 16-hour program, designed by ASAP, will provide participants with the knowledge, tools and resources to effectively minister to those struggling with addiction. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certification backed by the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH).

“By working hand-in-hand with local faith leaders of all walks, ASAP’s FBSS program has been instrumental in helping individuals and families on their journey to understanding prevention through the lens of faith,” said Jacobs.

Featuring certified speakers and recovery specialists sharing their insights, personal journeys and invaluable perspectives and resources on the synergy between faith and recovery, the FBSS conference will also include free food and parking, networking opportunities, community initiatives and much more.

“As we look forward to the FBSS conference, let us remember that our faith-based communities have always been at the forefront of positive change,” said Jacobs, “Together, we can make a difference, providing hope and healing to those who need it most.”

To learn more about ASAP’s FBSS conference and to register for free, visit their website.