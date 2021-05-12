AG Steve Marshall’s reminder to Alabamians: Gasoline price gouging is still illegal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement warning about potential gasoline price gouging and reminding people that it is illegal in Alabama.

Alabama remains under a state of emergency until July 6. While under the declared emergency, price gouging of essential items, regardless of relation to the coronavirus pandemic, is still considered illegal.

While some states have seen gas shortages due to panic buying, Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is not experiencing one as of Wednesday.

Full statement from the Attorney General’s office:

Alabama’s price gouging law continues in effect until the end of the current state of emergency, July 6, 2021. The price-gouging law applies to any commodity or service for consumption or use as a direct result of the public health emergency. While the disruption of gasoline supply is not directly related to the present public health emergency, gasoline is a necessary commodity. Alabama law does not state what constitutes an unconscionable price, however, a price that is 25% or more above the average price charged in the same area within the last 30 days — unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost in connection with the sale of the commodity — is a prima facie case of unconscionable pricing. For example, products reported for price gouging would be analyzed to determine if they rise 25% above average production and distribution costs, which can increase due to market forces. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

Alabamians who want to file an illegal price gouging report may do so by clicking here or by calling 1-800-392-5658 to receive a form by mail to complete and return.